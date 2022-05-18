Probe into recovery of bullets to be extended to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The probe into the case of bullets found in an empty field in Nellikode near Thondayad bypass will be extended to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to trace the dealers and get details about their source. The investigation team has sought information in writing from bullet manufacturing companies, including details about their range of products.

City Commissioner of Police A Akbar has formed a special squad under the leadership of district crime branch ACP Anil Sreenivas to investigate the incident wherein 266 bullets were found abandoned on May 10. The bullets kept in boxes were wrapped in plastic covers.

The bullets are used in .22 (point 22) rifles. The .22 rifle is effective up to a distance of 200 yards (150 m) and is used for self-defence, target shooting, hunting and training. Therefore, the investigation into those who have gun licences in the area is also progressing. A target board used for shooting practice has also been found nearby.

The investigation team has found that the bullets were made in England, Germany, the US and Pune. The bullets were manufactured by four companies. One company’s bullets are five-years’ old and bullets of three other companies are 10 to 15-years’ old. It is also being investigated why the bullets were bought from different companies and not from the same company.

Investigation officer will submit the bullets in court later this week. Then a ballistic test will be done by a team of experts from Thiruvananthapuram. The first few bullets were spotted under a coconut tree during a land survey procedure on May 9. The local people did not realise they were bullets because they were too small.

The bullets were confirmed by a local motor vehicle inspector. Later, the local people informed the medical college police. The remaining bullets were found by the bomb squad on May 10.

The police also found evidence of shooting practice in the field. Two of the bullets were removed from the box, but only one bullet was confirmed to have been used.