STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Probe into recovery of bullets to be extended to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

66 bullets found abandoned in an empty field in Nellikode; spl squad formed to investigate

Published: 18th May 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials with the seized bullets at Thondayad in Kozhikode | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The probe into the case of bullets found in an empty field in Nellikode near Thondayad bypass will be extended to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to trace the dealers and get details about their source. The investigation team has sought information in writing from bullet manufacturing companies, including details about their range of products.

City Commissioner of Police A Akbar has formed a special squad under the leadership of district crime branch ACP Anil Sreenivas to investigate the incident wherein 266 bullets were found abandoned on May 10. The bullets kept in boxes were wrapped in plastic covers.

The bullets are used in .22 (point 22) rifles. The .22 rifle is effective up to a distance of 200 yards (150 m) and is used for self-defence, target shooting, hunting and training. Therefore, the investigation into those who have gun licences in the area is also progressing. A target board used for shooting practice has also been found nearby.

The investigation team has found that the bullets were made in England, Germany, the US and Pune. The bullets were manufactured by four companies. One company’s bullets are five-years’ old and bullets of three other companies are 10 to 15-years’ old. It is also being investigated why the bullets were bought from different companies and not from the same company.

Investigation officer will submit the bullets in court later this week. Then a ballistic test will be done by a team of experts from Thiruvananthapuram. The first few bullets were spotted under a coconut tree during a land survey procedure on May 9. The local people did not realise they were bullets because they were too small. 

The bullets were confirmed by a local motor vehicle inspector. Later, the local people informed the medical college police. The remaining bullets were found by the bomb squad on May 10.
The police also found evidence of shooting practice in the field. Two of the bullets were removed from the box, but only one bullet was confirmed to have been used. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bullet Manufacturing company
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp