STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Six out of 10 job aspirants in Kerala are women

At 5.67 lakh, most number of enrolments from Malappuram district, followed by Kollam

Published: 18th May 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Around 46 lakh people have enrolled as job seekers in the ‘My Job, My Pride’ survey undertaken by Kudumbashree Mission for the employment programme planned as part of the Knowledge Economy Mission.

The enrolments are from 13 districts of the state, except Ernakulam where the survey couldn’t be carried out as the model code of conduct is in force owing to the Thrikkakara bypoll. As per the preliminary analysis, 58% of the enrolled job seekers are women. As many as 72,892 Kudumbashree volunteers had visited 68.43 lakh homes for collecting data.

While 26.8 lakh women were among the 45.9 lakh job seekers who have been enrolled, the number of men was 19.1 lakh. The most number of enrolments is from Malappuram district (5.67 lakh), followed by Kollam (4.97 lakh) and Thiruvananthapuram (4.52 lakh).

Wayanad with 1.44 lakh job seekers is at the bottom of the list. The list of people aged between 18 and 59 years who need jobs was prepared as part of the target set by KEM to provide 20 lakh jobs, including gig jobs, by networking with companies that need the skilled workforce of the state.

The KEM plans to explore the work from home model and provide a platform to connect employers, including the corporate and multinational companies, with registered job seekers matching the required skill sets. Among the registered, 4.6 lakh people are postgraduates and 14 lakh graduates, while 21.2 lakh have passed Class 12, 3.6 lakh are diploma holders and 2.47 lakh have ITI certificates.

Over 25 lakh job seekers are aged between 21 and 30 years while 10.8 lakh are aged between 31 and 40 years. There are 3.7 lakh job seekers in the 41-50 age group, 91,000 in the 51- 56 and 14,000 in the 56-59 age groups. Around 5.3 lakh people aged between 18 and 21 years are also willing to start working.

LSG Minister M V Govindan said there is still an option for registering in the survey for those who were left out. “They can either contact the panchayat member or office-bearers of CDS and ADS concerned. The K-DISC helpline (04712737881) also accepts new registration,” said Govindan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
My Job My Pride Kudumbashree Mission Knowledge Economy Mission
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp