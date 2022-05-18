Six out of 10 job aspirants in Kerala are women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Around 46 lakh people have enrolled as job seekers in the ‘My Job, My Pride’ survey undertaken by Kudumbashree Mission for the employment programme planned as part of the Knowledge Economy Mission.

The enrolments are from 13 districts of the state, except Ernakulam where the survey couldn’t be carried out as the model code of conduct is in force owing to the Thrikkakara bypoll. As per the preliminary analysis, 58% of the enrolled job seekers are women. As many as 72,892 Kudumbashree volunteers had visited 68.43 lakh homes for collecting data.

While 26.8 lakh women were among the 45.9 lakh job seekers who have been enrolled, the number of men was 19.1 lakh. The most number of enrolments is from Malappuram district (5.67 lakh), followed by Kollam (4.97 lakh) and Thiruvananthapuram (4.52 lakh).

Wayanad with 1.44 lakh job seekers is at the bottom of the list. The list of people aged between 18 and 59 years who need jobs was prepared as part of the target set by KEM to provide 20 lakh jobs, including gig jobs, by networking with companies that need the skilled workforce of the state.

The KEM plans to explore the work from home model and provide a platform to connect employers, including the corporate and multinational companies, with registered job seekers matching the required skill sets. Among the registered, 4.6 lakh people are postgraduates and 14 lakh graduates, while 21.2 lakh have passed Class 12, 3.6 lakh are diploma holders and 2.47 lakh have ITI certificates.

Over 25 lakh job seekers are aged between 21 and 30 years while 10.8 lakh are aged between 31 and 40 years. There are 3.7 lakh job seekers in the 41-50 age group, 91,000 in the 51- 56 and 14,000 in the 56-59 age groups. Around 5.3 lakh people aged between 18 and 21 years are also willing to start working.

LSG Minister M V Govindan said there is still an option for registering in the survey for those who were left out. “They can either contact the panchayat member or office-bearers of CDS and ADS concerned. The K-DISC helpline (04712737881) also accepts new registration,” said Govindan.