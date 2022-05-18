Special police cell to probe financial crimes in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Economic Offences Wing, specially set up by the police to probe financial crimes, virtually at 4pm on Wednesday. The Economic Offences Wing aims to curb the growing number of financial frauds in the state.

The division is staffed by police officers with excellent technical knowledge and experience in investigating financial crimes. 226 executive posts and seven ministerial posts have been created for this purpose.

The inaugural ceremony of the new headquarters building of the State Special Branch in Thiruvananthapuram will also be held on Wednesday. The building has been constructed at a cost of `8.41 crore on 38,120 square feet spread across four floors. In addition to the 45 rooms, the building also has a conference room and an auditorium.