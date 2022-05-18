Standoff with Veena continues, Chittayam skips ‘Ente Keralam’ valedictory meeting

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The standoff between CPI and Health Minister Veena George showed no sign of easing with Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar skipping the valedictory function of the ‘Ente Keralam’ programme, held as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the LDF government, here on Tuesday. Other CPI leaders also did not attend the function that was inaugurated by Veena George.

It was after the inauguration of ‘Ente Keralam’ programme here that the deputy speaker came down heavily on the health minister, alleging that he was not being invited to government functions in the district. He had also alleged that the minister would not attend his phone calls. Following this, the CPI leadership severely criticised Veena George for ignoring the deputy speaker during government functions held in the district.

At the same time, speaking to reporters after the valedictory function, the minister said the district collector had already explained Chittayam’s absence during the function. Chittayam was invited to preside the valedictory function. District Collector Divya S Iyer, who spoke at the function, said the deputy speaker informed them that he would not be able to attend it as he was busy with a programme in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, CPI district secretary A P Jayan told TNIE that he was also invited to attend the valedictory function. “We have not taken any decision to keep away from the LDF government’s public functions,” he said. After Chittayam’s scathing criticism of Veena, the CPM district leadership had come in support of the health minister, saying the allegations raised by the deputy speaker were baseless. When contacted, Chittayam’s office staff said he was busy with other programmes. “We had informed the organisers that the deputy speaker would not able to attend the function and there was no other reason for not attending it,” said a staffer.