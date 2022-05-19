Church never fields its candidates: Alencherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid reports that the LDF’s Thrikkakara candidate is its nominee, Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on Wednesday said the Church never fields or nominates its candidates, and it is up to the people to decide on their votes.

The cardinal, who spoke to reporters after meeting UDF’s Thrikkakara bypoll candidate Uma Thomas, who visited him along with senior Congress leaders including Oommen Chandy, said the confusion may have been created because the LDF candidate held the news conference at Lisie Hospital. “I do not read too much into it. It (the use of the Church-run hospital to hold the press conference) maybe because he is working in that hospital. That does not mean that he is the Church’s candidate,” Alencherry said, adding that he was in Rome when LDF declared its candidate. “I was surprised to see the name of the Church dragged into the issue,” he said.

Asked if the church was adopting ‘samadooram’ (equidistance), he said he does not favour that term. “With ‘samadooram’, it is like we have some goals and we are taking a stand to get it done. So, I don’t agree with the use of that term,” the cardinal said.

He said it is a misconception that the decision on a candidate is taken after discussing it with the Church. “The Church never takes a stand on elections. The needs of society are assessed by the Church before and after elections. Also, the people and Church have expectations about the future. The election is for the people, not for the Church. The faithful can think and vote freely.

It should be like that in a democracy. Democracy means that there is scope for different opinions,” he said. He, however, added that Church has interests in all segments of society. “The Church has interests in the general development of the country and in life-based on ideologies as well,” he added. He said the Church’s aim is for everyone to progress together so that it will result in goodness for everyone. UDF candidate Uma Thomas said, “I have come here to get the cardinal’s blessings.”