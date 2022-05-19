STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Church never fields its candidates: Alencherry

He said it is a misconception that the decision on a candidate is taken after discussing it with the Church.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry . ( File Photo)

Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid reports that the LDF’s Thrikkakara candidate is its nominee, Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on Wednesday said the Church never fields or nominates its candidates, and it is up to the people to decide on their votes. 

The cardinal, who spoke to reporters after meeting UDF’s Thrikkakara bypoll candidate Uma Thomas, who visited him along with senior Congress leaders including Oommen Chandy, said the confusion may have been created because the LDF candidate held the news conference at Lisie Hospital. “I do not read too much into it. It (the use of the Church-run hospital to hold the press conference) maybe because he is working in that hospital. That does not mean that he is the Church’s candidate,” Alencherry said, adding that he was in Rome when LDF declared its candidate. “I was surprised to see the name of the Church dragged into the issue,” he said.

Asked if the church was adopting ‘samadooram’ (equidistance), he said he does not favour that term. “With ‘samadooram’, it is like we have some goals and we are taking a stand to get it done. So, I don’t agree with the use of that term,” the cardinal said.

He said it is a misconception that the decision on a candidate is taken after discussing it with the Church. “The Church never takes a stand on elections. The needs of society are assessed by the Church before and after elections. Also, the people and Church have expectations about the future. The election is for the people, not for the Church. The faithful can think and vote freely.

It should be like that in a democracy. Democracy means that there is scope for different opinions,” he said. He, however, added that Church has interests in all segments of society. “The Church has interests in the general development of the country and in life-based on ideologies as well,” he added. He said the Church’s aim is for everyone to progress together so that it will result in goodness for everyone. UDF candidate Uma Thomas said, “I have come here to get the cardinal’s blessings.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Syro-Malabar Church UDF bypoll candidate Uma Thomas Oommen Chandy
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp