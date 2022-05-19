Economic offences wing at CB, six district forensic labs inaugurated

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With the economic offences wing being set up in the crime branch, various forms of financial fraud will come to an end in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the wing set up to investigate financial crimes, via videoconferencing, on Wednesday. He said despite being in the forefront of literacy and technical awareness, Malayalis are the most vulnerable to financial fraud in the country.

“Despite the information about such scams coming out, several Malayalis still fall for them, including fraud offering loans through instant loan apps. The economic offences wing has a team of police officers with technical knowledge and experience in financial crime investigation,” the CM said.

As many as 226 field and seven ministerial posts have been created for the wing. The CM also inaugurated the new headquarters building of the state special branch, forensic science labs in various districts, the renovated district police headquarters in Kasaragod and the new Pulinkunnu police station building at an elevated place.

District forensic science laboratories have been set up in Thiruvananthapuram city, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kozhikode city, Kannur city and Wayanad. He also inaugurated women- and child-friendly places at nine police stations.

Other projects opened

Women- and child-friendly spaces at nine police stations

Research centre at Kerala Police Academy.