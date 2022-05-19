Get ready with list of at-risk areas, people: CM 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday reviewed the disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon season at a meeting of top officials. The meeting highlighted the need to prepare a list of people who are most vulnerable in case of a disaster in each location and their rehabilitation. The list should be made available to village officers, police, fire and rescue services and disaster management authorities in each district. The CM asked the officers to keep a close watch on locations vulnerable to floods and landslides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the state will get rain till May 22, but the intensity is likely to decline after Thursday. The chief minister told the officers to make use of the recess period between May 19 and 25 to prepare for the monsoon.

Motorists wading through water-logged Jaffer

Khan Colony road in Kozhikode following

heavy rain on Wednesday | Express Photo

The meeting discussed shifting of people in vulnerable locations to relief camps according to the weather warnings. Each place should publish the camp location and safer entry to the buildings chosen. The chief minister told the officers to ensure adequate facilities in relief camps. While the volunteers are welcome to undertake rescue and rehabilitation activities, he warned against allowing groups that come carrying “specific symbols”.

The district disaster management authorities shall ensure that the irrigation department has completed desilting of river beds and ensure the smooth flow of water. They shall also ensure that the weather warnings reach the ward level. The local bodies shall open monsoon control rooms that function round the clock, which should coordinate with the taluk and district control rooms. The CM directed the officers to ensure enough boats for rescue operations.

Cleanliness drives led by local bodies should be held with the support of the public between May 22 and 29. Ministers should take lead in holding pre-monsoon preparedness and ensure coordination among departments.

School opening arrangements

The meeting discussed measures to be taken before the school opening in June. The CM directed school authorities to ensure enough parking space for parents dropping off their children. There shall be a parking arrangement to avoid traffic congestion. The vehicles carrying students shall not be allowed to park on school premises till the classes get over. There shall be warning boards and traffic signboards near schools. The banners and campaign materials obstructing traffic or pedestrian movement shall be removed.

The vehicles carrying students to school shall follow the guidelines issued by the motor vehicles department.