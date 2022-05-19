Local body poll results endorsement of LDF’s pro-devpt policies: CM Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The result of the local body bypoll is a reflection of people’s wish that the LDF government should continue with its pro-development policies and social welfare measures with renewed vigour, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. Pinarayi said the mandate goes on to prove that the popularity of the LDF government is rising day by day “The electoral outcome is a warning for the UDF and BJP which are pursuing anti-people policies,” he said.

The chief minister said the UDF could bag only half the number of seats won by the CPM-led alliance. He pointed out that of the total seats won by the LDF, seven were wrested from the LDF and two from the BJP. “The bypoll result has also brought to the fore the unholy but invisible alliance forged by the UDF and the BJP,” Pinarayi said. He added that people endorse pro-development policies and false propaganda against the LDF government does not have any space in people’s minds.

The chief minister said the people’s rejection of the violent and anti-people policies of the UDF and BJP, and the support extended to progress and welfare of the state, gives the LDF government a lot of confidence and encouragement.