STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body poll results endorsement of LDF’s pro-devpt policies: CM Vijayan

The chief minister said the UDF could bag only half the number of seats won by the CPM-led alliance.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The result of the local body bypoll is a reflection of people’s wish that the LDF government should continue with its pro-development policies and social welfare measures with renewed vigour, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. Pinarayi said the mandate goes on to prove that the popularity of the LDF government is rising day by day “The electoral outcome is a warning for the UDF and BJP which are pursuing anti-people policies,” he said.

The chief minister said the UDF could bag only half the number of seats won by the CPM-led alliance. He pointed out that of the total seats won by the LDF, seven were wrested from the LDF and two from the BJP. “The bypoll result has also brought to the fore the unholy but invisible alliance forged by the UDF and the BJP,” Pinarayi said. He added that people endorse pro-development policies and false propaganda against the LDF government does not have any space in people’s minds.

The chief minister said the people’s rejection of the violent and anti-people policies of the UDF and BJP, and the support extended to progress and welfare of the state, gives the LDF government a lot of confidence and encouragement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan bypoll LDF UDF BJP
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp