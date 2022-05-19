Thrissur Pooram fireworks postponed due to persistent rain

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A Week has passed since Thrissur Pooram got over, but persistent rain has forced the organisers to keep postponing the fireworks which was scheduled for the next day early morning. With more rain expected in the next five days, the district administration is finding it tough to keep the 4,000kg of crackers safe and secure.

It has provided three-layer security to the storerooms set up by the Thiruvambady and the Paramekkavu devaswoms at the Thekkinkad Maidan. The fireworks display was scheduled for May 11 morning. It was first postponed to the evening and again to May 13 and 14.

Suresh, who along with Sheena leads the fireworks display of Thiruvambady, said: “We want the rain to stay away for at least two hours to get ready and begin the fireworks.”Suresh said though summer showers were almost regular on pooram day, such persistent, heavy rain was unprecedented. Sources in the district administration said they would wait till May 22.