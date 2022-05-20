15 Plus-II schools languish without regular teachers

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is all set to begin a new academic year amid the government’s tall claims of improved infrastructure and academic facilities in schools. But the condition of 15 government higher secondary schools, without a single permanent teacher, is poised to take the shine off the fanfare.

Of the 15 schools, five are in Pathanamthitta district, three in Palakkad, two in Kollam and one each in Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kannur. The lack of regular teachers to handle classes in these schools and absence of co-curricular activities that carry weightage in the Plus Two exam have triggered largescale exodus of students to other institutions.

Most of the schools are located in remote areas and were set up in the 2014-16 period following a High Court order to start Plus Two schools in panchayats that do not have such institutions. The reason for not creating teaching posts is a rigid condition imposed by the previous LDF Government through an executive order that each batch should have a minimum of 50 students for three consecutive years. However, the Higher Secondary Special Rules do not contain such a condition for post creation.

“Curiously, just before the assembly election last year, the government hurriedly cut through red tape and sanctioned teaching posts in aided schools. However, the government schools that met the same criteria were conveniently neglected,” said a source.

“Over the past few years, we have been seeing students joining the school through the single-window admission process but applying for transfer to other schools soon after they realise that classes are handled by inexperienced guest teachers,” said a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) representative of one such school, preferring anonymity.

Since no principal post has been sanctioned in the higher secondary section of such schools, principal HMs from the high school section have been given the additional charge. Besides, the lack of co-curricular activities such as NSS, NCC or sports in the schools, is cited as another reason for the student exodus.

“The government is yet to take a policy decision on such schools. However, we are exploring various ways to address the issue,” said A P M Mohammad Hanish, Principal Secretary, General Education Department.

According to a source, the General Education Department is keen on post creation on the lines of what was done for aided schools last year. However, the proposal has been reportedly shot down by the Finance Department, citing the additional financial burden involved.

