Acute diarrhoea cases high in Kerala

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the recent cases of food poisoning indicate a decline in standard of hygiene in eateries across Kerala, the high number of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases (ADD) cases reported in the last few years underlines this concern. Last year, more than 2.38 lakh ADD cases were reported in the state, while the number stood at 2.50 lakh and 5.44 lakh in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Six deaths were reported in 2019 and 12 in 2018.

The death of a young girl due to Shigella infection in Kasaragod and the frequent reports of food infection cases from across the state since then have put a question mark on the standard of food served in restaurants, drawing the attention of the state government and health authorities. With monsoon around the corner, experts have called for maintaining food safety standards and stringent hygiene.

The rising number of Shigella and Salmonella infections over the past few months should have sounded a warning about degradation in food hygiene standards. The primary sources of these infections are meat, poultry, and dairy products. Though the symptoms of food poisoning initially seem mild, involving diarrhoea and vomiting, it could lead to life-threatening situations in acute cases.

“Food poisoning can occur in three stages. In the first category are those who develop symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea for 2-3 days and recover subsequently. In the second, the bacteria or the toxins spread to the blood, causing multi-organ failures and sometimes even death. In the third category, around 4-6 weeks after onset of the symptoms, patients develop joints pain and low-grade fever,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, an infectious disease expert.

“The villain sometimes is rapid dehydration which affects kidneys, even leading to their failure. Mostly, children and elderly fall prey to it. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) can be a life-threatening condition,” said a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India supervisor.

‘Hygiene key to keeping food poisoning at bay’

Ensuring proper sanitation, and water and food hygiene are the keys to keeping food poisoning at bay, doctors say. “The number of ADD cases that have been reported in the state over the years is quite alarming. If the cases reported from private hospitals are also considered, the figures would be shocking. Over the past few weeks, the number of food poisoning cases has been rising. Authorities should ensure safe water supply and keep stringent track of the food hygiene practised in restaurants across the state,” said Dr George K, a urologist based in Kollam.

Over the years, the eating habits of Keralites have changed. Food hygiene standards have gone for a toss at many food joints and outlets. “Food poisoning is caused by eating contaminated food. It affects a large number of Keralites every year. Food can be contaminated when it is handled, stored or prepared incorrectly. Some foods have a higher risk of causing food poisoning, and some people are more at risk of getting food poisoning than others.

Food contamination is not just limited to foods you may consider risky, such as chicken or fish. Prepared fruits, vegetables and salads can also be potentially dangerous,” said Shiny Augustine, consultant nutritionist in Kochi.“Improper food handling practices including advance preparation, inadequate reheating for hot holding, contaminated raw food or ingredients, use of leftovers, cross-contamination and improper cooling should be taken care of,” she added.

Factors

Contaminated water used to wash vegetables and food items

Food, especially meat/poultry cooked improperly