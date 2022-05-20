STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Acute diarrhoea cases high in Kerala

Six deaths were reported in 2019 and 12 in 2018.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the recent cases of food poisoning indicate a decline in standard of hygiene in eateries across Kerala, the high number of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases (ADD) cases reported in the last few years underlines this concern. Last year, more than 2.38 lakh ADD cases were reported in the state, while the number stood at 2.50 lakh and 5.44 lakh in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Six deaths were reported in 2019 and 12 in 2018.

The death of a young girl due to Shigella infection in Kasaragod and the frequent reports of food infection cases from across the state since then have put a question mark on the standard of food served in restaurants, drawing the attention of the state government and health authorities. With monsoon around the corner, experts have called for maintaining food safety standards and stringent hygiene.

The rising number of Shigella and Salmonella infections over the past few months should have sounded a warning about degradation in food hygiene standards. The primary sources of these infections are meat, poultry, and dairy products. Though the symptoms of food poisoning initially seem mild, involving diarrhoea and vomiting, it could lead to life-threatening situations in acute cases.

“Food poisoning can occur in three stages. In the first category are those who develop symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea for 2-3 days and recover subsequently. In the second, the bacteria or the toxins spread to the blood, causing multi-organ failures and sometimes even death. In the third category, around 4-6 weeks after onset of the symptoms, patients develop joints pain and low-grade fever,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, an infectious disease expert.

“The villain sometimes is rapid dehydration which affects kidneys, even leading to their failure. Mostly, children and elderly fall prey to it. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) can be a life-threatening condition,” said a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India supervisor. 

‘Hygiene key to keeping food poisoning at bay’

Ensuring proper sanitation, and water and food hygiene are the keys to keeping food poisoning at bay, doctors say. “The number of ADD cases that have been reported in the state over the years is quite alarming. If the cases reported from private hospitals are also considered, the figures would be shocking. Over the past few weeks, the number of food poisoning cases has been rising. Authorities should ensure safe water supply and keep stringent track of the food hygiene practised in restaurants across the state,” said Dr George K, a urologist based in Kollam. 

Over the years, the eating habits of Keralites have changed. Food hygiene standards have gone for a toss at many food joints and outlets. “Food poisoning is caused by eating contaminated food. It affects a large number of Keralites every year. Food can be contaminated when it is handled, stored or prepared incorrectly. Some foods have a higher risk of causing food poisoning, and some people are more at risk of getting food poisoning than others.

Food contamination is not just limited to foods you may consider risky, such as chicken or fish. Prepared fruits, vegetables and salads can also be potentially dangerous,” said Shiny Augustine, consultant nutritionist in Kochi.“Improper food handling practices including advance preparation, inadequate reheating for hot holding, contaminated raw food or ingredients, use of leftovers, cross-contamination and improper cooling should be taken care of,” she added.

Factors

Contaminated water used to wash vegetables and food items
Food, especially meat/poultry cooked improperly

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala diarrhoea
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp