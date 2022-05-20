STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IMD issues "yellow alert" for 9 districts in Kerala

The 'yellow alert' was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Published: 20th May 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain, Kochi

A flooded street in Udaya colony in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a "yellow alert" forecasting isolated heavy rainfall in nine districts of Kerala for the day as the southern state continued to receive good showers.

The 'yellow alert' was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

A 'yellow alert' means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rain is very likely at one or two places over Kerala from 20th May to 22nd May," according to the IMD.

Thunderstorms, along with lightning, are very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep for two days from today, it added.

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the southern state.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Rain
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp