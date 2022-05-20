Man falls from terrace, dies after friends deny him treatment; three held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Venjaramoodu police have arrested three persons in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man who fell from the terrace of a house at Vembayam. Shibu of Keezhmalakka, Koliyacode, bled to death after his friends brought him home from the Thiruvananthapuram MCH prematurely and left him unattended so as not to disrupt the marriage of one of the friends’ sister, an officer said.

Those arrested are Vishnu, 30, the bride’s brother, and his friends Sarath Kumar, 25, and Nitheesh, 21, of Venpalavattom. The incident happened on May 16, the eve of Vishnu’s sister’s marriage. The friends rushed Shibu first to the government hospital in Kanyakulangara and then to the MCH.

Though the doctors recommended a CT scan and X-ray, Shibu’s friends took him home at 3am without any checkup. The MCH authorities said the friends secured his discharge saying they were shifting him to another hospital. Shibu died the next morning after bleeding from his mouth and nose.