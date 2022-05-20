STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrikkakara bypoll: AK Antony to campaign for Uma Thomas on May 27

Congress leader A K Antony who is back in the capital after retiring from national politics will campaign for UDF candidate Uma Thomas in Thrikkakara on May 27.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony

Senior Congress leader AK Antony (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader AK Antony who is back in the capital after retiring from national politics will campaign for UDF candidate Uma Thomas in Thrikkakara on May 27. Antony will speak in two public meetings, at Thammanam and Kakkanad. Antony who had stayed away from attending the party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur was not keen to travel outside Thiruvananthapuram.

Antony is coming to Indira Bhavan everyday and meeting workers and leaders regularly. He is getting regular feedback on the UDF campaign in Thrikkakara too. Sources said he had even submitted his suggestions for revamping the party to the leadership ahead of Chintan Shivir. 

“It will not be fair to the late P T Thomas and Uma Thomas if I don’t take part in campaigning. More than being PT’s wife, Uma has an identity as a woman leader. I am confident that she will win by a good margin. I am wondering why Pinarayi Vijayan is camping in Thrikkakara. He is aware that it is difficult for the LDF to win in Thrikkakara,” Antony told TNIE.

