14 CIs promoted, six DySPs transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has promoted 14 senior-most circle inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent of police and six DySPs have been transferred. The home department issued an order in this regard on Friday. The promoted officers are G Binu who has been transferred to district crime records bureau (DCRB), Kozhikode Rural; Sibichan Joseph to Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Palakkad; Nandakumar S to Pathanamthitta; Pratheek K R to EOW, Headquarters; Sibi N O to district special branch in Wayanad; Johnson A J to narcotic cell, Kozhikode City; Murali M K to Ernakulam EOW; Santhosh B as chief instructor of Kerala Police Academy; Santhosh Kumar G to DCRB, Kollam Rural; Madhusoodanan Nair T to EOW, Kannur and Kasaragod; Sajad S to EOW, Thiruvananthapuram; Saji Markose to EOW, Malappuram; Shajan V T to EOW, Alappuzha; and Santhosh T R to EOW, Thrissur.

The transferred DySPs are Sajeev K (Pathanamthitta) to EOW, Kollam and Pathanamthitta; Manoj V V of Wayanad district special branch to state special branch, Kasaragod; Emmanual Paul of narcotic cell, Kozhikode City, to EOW, Kottayam and Idukki; Shaji K S of DCRB, Kozhikode Rural, to EOW, Kozhikode and Wayanad; P V Manojkumar of district crime branch, Kannur Rural, to VACB (Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau), Kottayam eastern range (ER); and M K Manoj of VACB, Kottayam ER, to VACB, special cell, Ernakulam.