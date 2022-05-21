Court to watch PC George’s Kochi hate speech video

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II on Friday ordered the cyber police to produce the video clip of the hate speech alleged made by former MLA and Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George at Vennala in Kochi. The magistrate directed the prosecution to play the video in the court around 12 noon on Monday. The prosecution told the court that George was repeatedly making hate speeches flouting the bail conditions.

The prosecution also demanded that the court should restrain George from repeating the offence. On Tuesday, George submitted an objection plea in the bail cancellation petition filed by the state government in the court pertaining to the hate speech by George during Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan at East Fort in the capital. George’s petition stated that the state government is playing politics as the Thrikkakara byelection is around the corner.