Indian Navy’s help sought to recover body parts of healer

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The special police team which is investigating the murder of Mysuru-based traditional medical practitioner Shaba Sharif continued evidence collection on Friday. The team took the main accused, Shaibin Ashraf, and his helper Naduthodika Nishad to the Seethi Haji Bridge, Edavanna, from where the accused threw the pieces of the body into the Chaliyar river after the murder. A fire and rescue services team joined the police in the search.

“We tried to collect body parts of Shaba Sharif and the weapons used by the culprits to chop his body into pieces from the river. The attempt to collect evidence from the area will continue on Saturday with the help of Navy officials,” said Nilambur inspector, Vishnu P. Earlier, with the help of Thangalakath Noushad, another accused in the case, the police team collected evidence from the house of Shaibin Ashraf.