Mullaperiyar dam level crosses 130 ft

IDUKKI: Following heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar dam, the water level in the dam rose to 130.65 ft on Friday morning. The maximum storage level of the dam is 142 ft. Owing to heavy rain lashing the district for the past few days, the water level in Mullaperiyar has been on the rise.

Tamil Nadu is presently discharging only 100 cusecs of water from the dam via the Erachilpalam route.

Till last month, Tamil Nadu used to release water through its penstocks. However, due to the annual maintenance work at the power station in Lower Camp near Kumily, the state had stopped releasing water.

Tamil Nadu is expected to release water for irrigation purposes and farming by June 1. Last year on June 1, Tamil Nadu released water from the dam through penstocks when the water level in Mullaperiyar reached 130.90 ft. The catchment areas of the dam -- Periyar and Thekkady -- on Friday recorded 11mm and 13mm rainfall, respectively.