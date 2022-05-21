STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mullaperiyar dam level crosses 130 ft

The catchment areas of the dam -- Periyar and Thekkady -- on Friday recorded 11mm and 13mm rainfall, respectively. 

Published: 21st May 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar dam | File pic

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Following heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar dam, the water level in the dam rose to 130.65 ft on Friday morning. The maximum storage level of the dam is 142 ft. Owing to heavy rain lashing the district for the past few days, the water level in Mullaperiyar has been on the rise. 
Tamil Nadu is presently discharging only 100 cusecs of water from the dam via the Erachilpalam route.

Till last month, Tamil Nadu used to release water through its penstocks. However, due to the annual maintenance work at the power station in Lower Camp near Kumily, the state had stopped releasing water. 
Tamil Nadu is expected to release water for irrigation purposes and farming by June 1. Last year on June 1, Tamil Nadu released water from the dam through penstocks when the water level in Mullaperiyar reached 130.90 ft.   The catchment areas of the dam -- Periyar and Thekkady -- on Friday recorded 11mm and 13mm rainfall, respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp