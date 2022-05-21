SC directs Kerala to decide on Manichan’s release

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court (SC) order on the release of Rajiv Gandhi murder case accused Perarivalan is all set to play a crucial role in the jail release of Chandran alias Manichan, accused in the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy. As many as 31 people were killed in the tragedy that occurred in 2000.

On Friday, the apex court directed the state to decide on the petition seeking release filed by Manichan within four weeks. The directive came after the court perused the e-files submitted by the state and the prisons department. The bench led by Justice A M Khalwilkar specifically directed the state to consider the verdict issued earlier this week in the Perarivalan release case.

A source said the files submitted by the state included the reference to the proposal to grant remission to 33 convicts, including Manichan, to the governor. The file is learnt to be pending with the Raj Bhavan. In the judgment, the court made it clear that the governor was bound to accept the recommendation of the state cabinet to grant remission to a convict.