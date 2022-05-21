Trapper carried body of one cop on shoulder, that of other on pushcart

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Suresh, 49, carried the body of one of the two cops, who were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire of a trap laid for wild boars in Muttikulangara, on his shoulder before dumping it in a paddy field 200m away from his house in the early hours of Thursday. Since the other cop was heavier, he brought a single-wheel pushcart from his house, loaded the body on it and dumped it a few metres away.

The two havildars — Ashok Kumar, 35, of Elavancherry and Mohandas, 36, of Athipotta in Tarur — were attached to the Kerala Armed Police camp in Muttikulangara. The Hemambika Nagar police on Friday recorded the arrest of Suresh, 49, of Thottakara house at Varkkad in Muttikulangara under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and destruction of evidence.

Palakkad SP R Viswanath told reporters here that Suresh had kept a trap for wild boars in the paddy fields bordering his compound. He connected the trap to the switch in his house’s kitchen at 10pm and went to sleep. Around 1.30am on Thursday, there was a beep sound in his house which alerted him of a catch in the trap.

Suresh habitual wildlife offender

He then switched off the connection and went outside to see whether any wild boar had been trapped. Instead, he saw the two havildars lying dead. Soon, he removed the trap from the paddy fields and hid it along with the service wire in his house. Later, he carried the body of one cop on his shoulder and that of the other on the single-wheel push cart, said Viswanath. The mobile phone and a cover carried by the two policemen were kept near the bodies.

Suresh was taken for evidence collection to the site in Muttikulangara on Friday. The push cart was recovered from the house. The wire used to connect the trap with the switch in his kitchen was recovered from the nearby pond.

Suresh was a habitual wildlife offender. He used to kill wild animals and share the meat with others. He is under trial in a case registered by the forest department for allegedly killing a wild boar in 2016, the police said.

Police sources said that usually, there won’t be any movement of people in that area at night. The paddy fields, which bordered Suresh’s plantain garden, are adjacent to the boundary wall of the KAP camp. The two police personnel who jumped the wall landed in a paddy field on their way to the nearby pond to catch fish in the rain. They suffered burns after they came in contact with the live wires of the trap and they lay motionless on the wires for some time, they said.