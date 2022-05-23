STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI worker held for attacking couple, vandalising hotel in Tiruvalla

“A building contractor kept a few books in our shop to hand over to Kunjumon.

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 04:41 AM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Tiruvalla police on Sunday registered a case against three men, including a CPI branch secretary for allegedly attacking a couple and vandalising their hotel at Mannankarachira in Tiruvalla.

The police said that they have registered a case against CPI worker Alexander (Kunjumon),  Liju and one unidentified person in connection with the incident for allegedly attacking the couple Murugan and Usha, natives of Neyyattinkara, and their hotel named Sree Murugan. The incident took place on Friday evening. 

“A building contractor kept a few books in our shop to hand over to Kunjumon. On Friday, when Kunjumon and his two friends came to our shop to collect those books, they misbehaved. When I questioned it, they attacked us. They were vexed as we refused to give funds to their party around a year ago,” said Murugan.

Alexander said they reached the shop to collect 25 notebooks sponsored by a contractor for giving it to school students. “When we reached the hotel, the couple behaved badly. The woman told us that there were no notebooks and asked us to leave the place.

When we asked why she was behaving so, she attacked us and Murugan pushed me. They even poured hot oil over my body, when I fell down. He also beat me with a ladle and I suffered injuries. Around eight months ago, we went to their hotel to collect funds for our party.

They gave us Rs 250, and since then the couple has been keeping enmity with us,” he said.  The police said that they have also registered a case against the couple for allegedly attacking the CPI worker.

