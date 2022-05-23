STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No support to any front, Twenty20 and AAP call for conscience vote

Urge workers to cast votes after evaluating present political scenario

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:45 AM

LDF candidate Dr Jo Joseph during his election campaign at Padamugal in Kakkanad | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The People’s Welfare Alliance (PWA) formed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Twenty20  has decided that it would not support any party or front in the upcoming Thrikkakara assembly byelection. 
“The outcome of this bypoll would not make any impact on the state’s current political scenario.

For this reason alone, the PWA had taken the stand that there was no need to field a candidate in Thrikkakara. But we urge our party workers to exercise their votes after evaluating the present political scenario. The decision is left to the people’s conscience,” said Sabu M Jacob, Twenty20 chief coordinator and Kitex Group managing director.

Addressing the press conference at Kizhakkambalam on Sunday along with AAP state convener P C Cyriac, he urged Twenty20 followers to assess the current political, economic and social scenario and cast their votes accordingly. 

“Each of us should be able to assess the current political and social situation and decide who to vote for. Twenty20 was able to garner about 14,000 votes in the last election. This time, we have an alliance with AAP which is ruling two states in the country. Though we have not fielded a candidate, our alliance will deciding factor in the win or loss,” said Sabu.

“I urge everyone to exercise their voting right wisely, which proves the power of the people in a democracy. Democracy is strengthened when people think freely and vote responsibly without succumbing to temptations, pressures, influences, money and alcohol. Everyone should participate in the democratic process to uphold the political enlightenment of Kerala even if the weather is unfavourable on the polling day,” he added.

