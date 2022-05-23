Thiruvananthapuram ticket wins Rs 10-crore Vishu Bumper

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s Vishu Bumper lottery results have been announced. The ticket that won the bumper prize of Rs 10 crore was purchased from Thiruvananthapuram. The winning ticket number is HB 727990.

The winner is yet to come forward to claim the prize. The ticket was purchased from Chaithanya Lucky Centre at East Fort. The winning ticket was sold by Thiruvananthapuram district office agent Gireesh Kurup. While the winner will get Rs 6.16 crore after tax deduction, the agent will get Rs 1.20 crore. The income tax deduction is Rs 2.64 crore.

The second prize of Rs 50 lakh has gone to a Cherthala native. “A total of 43.86 lakh tickets were printed of which 43,69,202 tickets were sold. The unsold tickets came to 16,798,” a lottery department official told TNIE.