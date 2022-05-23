Three more held in Abdul Jaleel murder

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The police team investigating the murder of the expat Abdul Jaleel arrested three more people in connection with the case on Sunday. The arrested are Puthanpeedikayil Nabeel, 34, of Karuvarakundu, Palapra Marakkar, 40, of Pandikkad and Pilakkal Ajmal, 23, of Angadipuram.

They were arrested for helping the main accused, Yahiya. They arranged accommodation and a new SIM card for Yahiya after he committed the heinous crime against Abdul. Marakar is a culprit in a Pocso case registered at Pandikkad police station.

He was out on bail after serving a jail term when the police nabbed him in connection with Abdul’s murder. Malappuram police chief Sujith Das said strict action would be taken against the people who help Yahiya and other accused in the case. He also said the police intensified search to nab other people involved in the case including Yahiya. Expat Abdul Jaleel arrived at Kochi airport last Sunday.

The gang picked him up from the airport in the morning and brought him to Perinthalmanna in the afternoon. They then brutally assaulted Jaleel with iron rods. He was later abandoned in a hospital in Perinthalmanna by the gang.