STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Three more held in Abdul Jaleel murder

The police team investigating the murder of the expat Abdul Jaleel arrested three more people in connection with the case on Sunday.

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  The police team investigating the murder of the expat Abdul Jaleel arrested three more people in connection with the case on Sunday. The arrested are Puthanpeedikayil Nabeel, 34, of Karuvarakundu, Palapra Marakkar, 40, of Pandikkad and Pilakkal Ajmal, 23, of Angadipuram. 

They were arrested for helping the main accused, Yahiya. They arranged accommodation and a new SIM card for Yahiya after he committed the heinous crime against Abdul. Marakar is a culprit in a Pocso case registered at Pandikkad police station. 

He was out on bail after serving a jail term when the police nabbed him in connection with Abdul’s murder. Malappuram police chief Sujith Das said strict action would be taken against the people who help Yahiya and other accused in the case. He also said the police intensified search to nab other people involved in the case including Yahiya. Expat Abdul Jaleel arrived at Kochi airport last Sunday.

The gang picked him up from the airport in the morning and brought him to Perinthalmanna in the afternoon. They then brutally assaulted Jaleel with iron rods. He was later abandoned in a hospital in Perinthalmanna by the gang.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abdul Jaleel Murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp