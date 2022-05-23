Vismaya case verdict today, prosecution pins hopes on pre-death call recordings 

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: With the Kollam Additional District and Sessions Judge Sujith K N set to deliver the judgement in the Vismaya case on Monday, the prosecution is pinning its hopes on the call recordings before her death.

Vismaya, a 24-year-old student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, was found dead at her husband’s house on June 21 under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment. Her husband, Kiran Kumar, who was an assistant motor vehicle inspector attached to the enforcement squad in Kollam, is the only accused in the case. Following Kiran’s arrest, the motor vehicles department suspended him from service. South Zone IG Harshita Athalluri led the investigation.

“The call recordings retrieved from the phones of Vismaya’s mother and husband were the major evidence submitted against the accused,” said G Mohanraj, the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case. “In the voice recordings, Vismaya had revealed the torture inflicted by her husband over dowry,” he added.

As many as 42 witnesses, 102 documents, and several call records were examined in the court during the trial. “The combined effort of the investigation officers, court and the defence lawyer helped speed up the trial and reach a position of announcing the verdict within a year,” the prosecution said.

In a 500-page chargesheet, the police stated that Vismaya died by suicide following dowry harassment. Her husband was charged under IPC sections relating to dowry harassment, abetment to suicide, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation.

Vismaya’s father and brother had alleged that her husband murdered her. WhatsApp chats and pictures later released by her relatives revealed the brutal torture Vismaya had to face.