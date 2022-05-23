STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman dies, husband critical

A woman died and her husband, who is a retired KSRTC officer, is battling for life after they consumed poison in their house near Kottarakkara on Sunday.

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  A woman died and her husband, who is a retired KSRTC officer, is battling for life after they consumed poison in their house near Kottarakkara on Sunday. Nandakumar, 60, and wife Anandavalli, 54, decided to take the extreme step after they faced financial hardship, their relatives said. 

The couple was found unconscious inside the house by neighbours who reached there when the two were not seen outside even after daybreak. They broke open the door and shifted them to the hospital in a critical condition. Anandavalli died before reaching the hospital. 

Nandakumar is currently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The body of Anandavalli is being kept at the Punalur Taluk Hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman Death self poisoning
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp