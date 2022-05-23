Woman dies, husband critical

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A woman died and her husband, who is a retired KSRTC officer, is battling for life after they consumed poison in their house near Kottarakkara on Sunday. Nandakumar, 60, and wife Anandavalli, 54, decided to take the extreme step after they faced financial hardship, their relatives said.

The couple was found unconscious inside the house by neighbours who reached there when the two were not seen outside even after daybreak. They broke open the door and shifted them to the hospital in a critical condition. Anandavalli died before reaching the hospital.

Nandakumar is currently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The body of Anandavalli is being kept at the Punalur Taluk Hospital.