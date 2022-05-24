GST dept registers 17,262 evasion cases, collects Rs 79 crore as tax, fine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state GST department booked 17,262 cases of tax evasion in 2021-22. They included cases of transactions or transportation without adequate documents. A sum of `79.48 crore was collected as tax and fine from these cases, said a statement from the State GST department. The cases were booked through the inspections of intelligence squads and the surveillance squads functioning with the support of automatic number plate recognition cameras. Surveillance at parcel agencies and railway stations too helped in detecting cases.

As many as 2,881 test purchases were conducted across the state last year to check whether establishments are giving bills for every transaction. Malpractice was detected in 1,469 establishments and `20,000 fine was slapped on each unit. The number of test purchases is the highest in the department’s history. Around 154 shops were inspected on the basis of the information gathered by the Intelligence wing.

Of them, 84 were booked and penalty was imposed. State GST Commissioner Rathan Kelkar said various strategies are used to identify and plug tax evasion. The officers are using modern tools like ‘business intelligence and fraud analytics’ and the ‘analytics insight report’.

These tools help in identifying cases of benami registration, bill trading, circular trading and fake input tax credit claims.The enforcement activities are led by Kelkar, special commissioner Veena N Madhavan, joint commissioner and regional intelligence joint commissioners.

CAMPAIGN

The department is conducting a campaign to create awareness among people on obtaining bills for the goods and services they purchase. Recently, Finance Minister K N Balagopal had urged people to ask for bills for every purchase. It will help the government get its due tax share and will also benefit the customer in case of any problem with the purchase, he had said.