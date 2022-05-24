Kerala govt stand on extremist activities dangerous, says bishops’ council

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Monday criticised the government’s stand in connection with extremist activities in society, terming it “dangerous”. The state was shocked to hear the slogans raised by a small boy during a public function of an organisation that has faced allegations with regard to extremist activities, read a statement issued by KCBC.

“The government, which is hesitant to take ideal action even on such a serious issue, is over enthusiastic about imprisoning a person who faces the charge of referring to such extremist activities in a speech,” it stated.“Such stands that appease religious organisations is dangerous to national security and future of the state. The government should be ready to investigate such serious offences by giving the importance they deserve and take appropriate actions. It should consider everyone equal before the law,” the KCBC statement said.

“Some incidents from the recent past have proven that there is basis for such apprehensions. Recently, the Kerala High Court itself had referred about some organisations that indulge in extremist activities. Even in such circumstances, it is mysterious that the government is not ready to make appropriate interventions,” the statement said.