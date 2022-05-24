STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt stand on extremist activities dangerous, says bishops’ council

Recently, the Kerala High Court itself had referred about some organisations that indulge in extremist activities.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Hate Speech

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Monday criticised the government’s stand in connection with extremist activities in society, terming it “dangerous”. The state was shocked to hear the slogans raised by a small boy during a public function of an organisation that has faced allegations with regard to extremist activities, read a statement issued by KCBC. 

“The government, which is hesitant to take ideal action even on such a serious issue, is over enthusiastic about imprisoning a person who faces the charge of referring to such extremist activities in a speech,” it stated.“Such stands that appease religious organisations is dangerous to national security and future of the state. The government should be ready to investigate such serious offences by giving the importance they deserve and take appropriate actions. It should consider everyone equal before the law,” the KCBC statement said. 

“Some incidents from the recent past have proven that there is basis for such apprehensions. Recently, the Kerala High Court itself had referred about some organisations that indulge in extremist activities. Even in such circumstances, it is mysterious that the government is not ready to make appropriate interventions,” the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp