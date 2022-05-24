STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Medical shop owners seek action against e-pharm firms

Medical shop owners across the country have raised strong concerns over the sale of medicines online by companies offering products at deep discounts.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medical shop owners across the country have raised strong concerns over the sale of medicines online by companies offering products at deep discounts. According to them, the practice is illegal and has affected the livelihood of brick and mortar medicine retailers including retail chemists and distributors who are the first points of contact for needy patients.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has taken up the issue and has demanded the formation of a Regulatory Authority to monitor and regulate e-commerce business in the country and stop their monopolistic practices.

“Pharmeasy, Medlife, 1Mg, Netmeds, Amazon and Flipkart are conducting business practices in contravention of provisions of The Drug & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and misusing the e-commerce landscape by operating on rock bottom prices with 30%-40% discount and free shipping. It’s a clear case of capital dumping by foreign behemoths which is proving extremely detrimental to the future of crores of small chemists across the country,” said National Core Committee Member of CAIT, S S Manoj. 

“E-pharmacies have indulged in predatory pricing immediately after the lockdown with the sole intention of eliminating market competition. It is important to note that the sale of prescription drugs and medicines online is illegal. The legal regime, under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, does not permit home delivery of prescription medicines for which a prescription “in original” is required,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-commerce medicines
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp