Medical shop owners seek action against e-pharm firms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medical shop owners across the country have raised strong concerns over the sale of medicines online by companies offering products at deep discounts. According to them, the practice is illegal and has affected the livelihood of brick and mortar medicine retailers including retail chemists and distributors who are the first points of contact for needy patients.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has taken up the issue and has demanded the formation of a Regulatory Authority to monitor and regulate e-commerce business in the country and stop their monopolistic practices.

“Pharmeasy, Medlife, 1Mg, Netmeds, Amazon and Flipkart are conducting business practices in contravention of provisions of The Drug & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and misusing the e-commerce landscape by operating on rock bottom prices with 30%-40% discount and free shipping. It’s a clear case of capital dumping by foreign behemoths which is proving extremely detrimental to the future of crores of small chemists across the country,” said National Core Committee Member of CAIT, S S Manoj.

“E-pharmacies have indulged in predatory pricing immediately after the lockdown with the sole intention of eliminating market competition. It is important to note that the sale of prescription drugs and medicines online is illegal. The legal regime, under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, does not permit home delivery of prescription medicines for which a prescription “in original” is required,” he added.