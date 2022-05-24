STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP Kerala leaders look to Sharad Pawar to resolve internal issues

The leaders who expressed dissent over the ‘dictatorial style of functioning’ of state president P C Chacko believe the party supremo will address their concerns.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

NCP state president P C Chacko and others receiving party national president Sharad Pawar when he arrived at the Kochi airport on Monday. Pawar is in Kerala to attend the party’s state delegate meetin

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid an intense bickering in the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Kerala unit, the visit of its national president Sharad Pawar to address a delegates’ meet in Kochi has ignited hopes among a section of leaders that he will sort out the issues in the party.

The leaders who expressed dissent over the ‘dictatorial style of functioning’ of state president P C Chacko believe the party supremo will address their concerns. The delegates’ meet is slated to be held on the international stadium premises in Kaloor on Tuesday. 

A section of leaders had approached Pawar with a complaint against the removal of three senior leaders — national secretary N A Mohammed Kutty, Josemon and Varkala Ravikumar — from the party’s state core committee. Though Pawar had asked for the reinstatement of these leaders to the high-powered body, his direction has not been implemented so far.

NCP leaders opposing Chacko accuse him of trying to hijack the party by forming a coterie of newcomers. They allege that senior leaders are being removed from key party posts without any valid reason. However, the national leadership has nullified the appointment of Reji Cherian as a member of the Central Working Committee. Reji, a Chacko nominee who had joined the outfit recently, has been degraded as a normal worker. Chacko said Pawar will attend only the state delegates’ meeting. “He will leave for Mumbai by evening and will not hold any other discussion,” he said.  

WARM RECEPTION
The party leaders accorded a warm reception to Pawar at the Kochi airport on Monday. Forest Minister A K Saseendran, MLA Thomas K Thomas and Lakshadweep MP Faizal K Mohammed are among those slated to attend the NCP meet.

