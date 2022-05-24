Solar scam: CBI quizzes Pheney Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI has interrogated Pheney Balakrishnan, the lawyer of the victim in the solar scam case. The interrogation was conducted at the CBI office in the capital four days ago. He has also been told to be present for interrogation on Wednesday.

CBI has also served notice on C Manoj Kumar alias Saranya Manoj , a former leader of Kerala Congress, to appear before the investigation team for questioning at its Thiruvananthapuram office this week. Manoj had earlier come forward alleging that Ganesh was behind the conspiracy hatched to name UDF leaders in the scam.

Pheney told TNIE that his statements about the alleged involvement of senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and BJP leader A P Abdullakutty were recorded. “The sleuths asked me about Venugopal and Abdullakutty. I have given all details based on the statements of the victim. I was directed to appear for questioning again on Wednesday,” he said.

On May 14, CBI officials interrogated Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, in connection with the case. The interrogation was based on the statements given by leaders, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who is an accused in the case.