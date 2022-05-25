STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC judge recuses himself from hearing plea

A single judge of the Kerala High Court judge on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by the survivor of the 2017 actor assault case, alleging political interference in further probe.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A single judge of the Kerala High Court judge on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by the survivor of the 2017 actor assault case, alleging political interference in further probe.

Justice Kauser Edappagath recused from hearing after the petitioner’s counsel made the request. The survivor also filed an application demanding that the plea should not be heard by Justice Kauser Edappagath.

On Tuesday, when sitting started, her lawyer requested that the matter be heard by another judge. Following this, Justice Kauser Edappagath recused from hearing the matter. Justice Ziyad Rahman will hear the plea on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Actor abduction case
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp