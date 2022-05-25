Actor abduction case: Kerala HC judge recuses himself from hearing plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A single judge of the Kerala High Court judge on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by the survivor of the 2017 actor assault case, alleging political interference in further probe.

Justice Kauser Edappagath recused from hearing after the petitioner’s counsel made the request. The survivor also filed an application demanding that the plea should not be heard by Justice Kauser Edappagath.

On Tuesday, when sitting started, her lawyer requested that the matter be heard by another judge. Following this, Justice Kauser Edappagath recused from hearing the matter. Justice Ziyad Rahman will hear the plea on Wednesday.