Actor Archana Kavi’s social media post against cops: Probe on against officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police have launched a department-level investigation into the allegations made by actor Archana Kavi through her social media account against a few police officers.

“A department-level probe has been ordered and Mattanchery Assistant Commissioner of Police asked to submit a report. If the officers are found to be guilty, stringent action will be initiated,” Police Commissioner C Nagaraju said on Tuesday.

The actor came up with an allegation that she had faced a bad experience from a few Fort Kochi police officials while returning home with friends on Sunday night. According to the actor, the officers behaved in a rude manner.

“Is it wrong to travel at this time? Jesna, me and her family were back from Milano. And some Kerala police officers stopped and questioned us. We were all women in an auto. They were extremely rude and we didn’t feel safe at all. We told them that we are going home and he asked us why are we going home,” the actor wrote. “I don’t mind being questioned, but there is a way to do that. It was extremely disturbing. They want us to go to them when we have a problem,” the actor added.