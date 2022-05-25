Will arrive on May 30, Vijay Babu tells Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vijay Babu’s counsel on Tuesday informed the High Court that the actor-producer has booked a return ticket and produced the document regarding the travel before it.

While considering Vijay Babu’s anticipatory bail plea, the High Court had asked him to return to the country first, and also produce the travel ticket before it.

The court then posted the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea to Wednesday. The counsel submitted that he had booked a flight to Kerala on May 30.

