Will arrive on May 30, Vijay Babu tells Kerala HC

Vija y Babu’s counsel on Tuesday informed the High Court that the actorproducer has booked a return ticket and produced the document regarding the travel before it.

Published: 25th May 2022

Mollywood actor-producer Vijay Babu

Mollywood actor-producer Vijay Babu (Photo | Vijay Babu Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Vijay Babu’s counsel on Tuesday informed the High Court that the actor-producer has booked a return ticket and produced the document regarding the travel before it.

While considering Vijay Babu’s anticipatory bail plea, the High Court had asked him to return to the country first, and also produce the travel ticket before it.

The court then posted the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea to Wednesday. The counsel submitted that he had booked a flight to Kerala on May 30.

