Domestic tourist footfall in Kerala close to pre-Covid days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having lain low for more than two years due to Covid, tourism has bounced back in the state. The sector attracted 38 lakh domestic visitors in the first quarter of 2022, which is just 9.44% short of the pre-pandemic figures.Only 22 lakh domestic tourists had visited the state during the corresponding period in 2021, primarily owing to the pandemic.

The sector has achieved the first-quarter growth of 72.48% despite the spread of the Omicron variant in January. During the first three months of 2019, when Covid was unheard of, 41.9 lakh domestic tourists had arrived in the state. Ernakulam district registered the highest domestic tourist footfall (8.11 lakh), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (6 lakh) and Idukki (5.11 lakh). Five districts --- Idukki, Malappuram, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad--- registered their all-time highest footfall in the January-March period.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas told mediapersons that the latest figures indicate that the state is set to attract a record number of tourists this year. Globally acclaimed assets, new products and initiatives like caravan tourism would be added attractions, he added. Tourism Secretary K S Srinivas and Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja were also present at the press meet.

On the ambitious project to promote unexplored destinations, Riyas said the government will soon announce a ‘Destination Challenge’ initiative in association with the local self-government (LSG) department to identify at least one destination under each civic body. The LSGs will be the main beneficiary of this project. Noting that the upkeep of tourism centres was of prime importance, Riyas said tourism clubs will be formed on college campuses as youngsters can effectively work together as volunteers to maintain tourist assets.

He noted that around 3.5 lakh people had turned up for the four-day Beypore Water Fest held at the turn of the year in the ancient port town near Kozhikode. It turned out to be one of the biggest water fests in the post-pandemic world in terms of people’s participation. As a result, Beypore Water Fest has been firmly marked on the tourism calendar as an annual feature, he added.

The minister said events like caravan tourism, adventure tourism, Champions Boat League (CBL) — the second edition of which is scheduled to be held later this year — and projects under LSGs, STREET Project and Responsible Tourism will give a fillip to the domestic tourism sector. Krishna Teja said the arrival of foreign tourists is also expected to pick up with the resumption of international flights, which remained suspended during the pandemic period.

As for foreign tourist arrival, the number increased from 14,489 in the first quarter of 2021 to 43,547 during the corresponding period in the current year, notching a significant increase of 200.55%. A 360-degree marketing campaign conducted by Kerala Tourism during October-December 2021 has immensely contributed to the huge success of Kerala Tourism.