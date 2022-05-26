ET Muhammad Basheer’s audio clip brings Haritha issue to fore

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 26th May 2022 05:35 AM

The Indian Union Muslim League flag used for representation.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The differences in the IUML over the issues in the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Haritha have come to the fore again after an audio clip containing certain statements of the party national organising secretary E T Muhammad Basheer appeared on the public platform.

In the audio clip of the conversation with some state leaders of the MSF, Basheer was heard saying that it was the way P K Navas became its state president that led to all problems. 

It may be recalled that former leaders of Haritha, the women’s wing of the MSF, had raised serious allegations against Navas that led to his arrest.  The allegation against Navas was that he used sexually-coloured remarks against Haritha leaders.  Meanwhile, League leader P M A Salam told a press conference that the audio clip was an old one. The Haritha issue has been solved and there is no meaning in discussing it again, he said.

