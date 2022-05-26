Kerala actor assault case: Opposition demands apology from Left leaders for remarks against survivor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has sought an apology from LDF leaders for their remarks against the survivor in the actor assault case. Offering his whole-hearted support, Satheesan said the UDF had never raised the assault case to make political gains.

Talking to reporters at the Cantonment House within minutes of the survivor’s meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Opposition Leader said, “The survivor is our daughter. No woman should go through such an unfortunate experience."

The Opposition leader said the survivor should be given wholehearted support to instill confidence in her. Satheesan recalled that it was the UDF’s stand that prompted the survivor to approach the High Court again.

“She had come up with allegations against prominent persons in the ruling front that they were trying to sabotage her case. UDF has never used this as a political tool. But the LDF leaders - Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, EP Jayarajan, Antony Raju and M M Mani - came up with defaming statements against her. They should apologise to her and withdraw their controversial statements”, said Satheesan.

He also added that the investigation should be held competently and UDF will be keeping its watchful eyes.

Satheesan said Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George was jailed following the court's intervention at the right time. The Opposition Leader also cast aspersions against the Government saying PC George was given a hero’s welcome by hurling flowers at the behest of the Sangh Parivar forces. Or else, George would not have resorted to hate speech again in Vennala in Kochi.

“On Wednesday, the LDF Government and the Police ensured that George was given a rousing reception by the Sangh Parivar. Pinarayi opened his mouth against it only on Wednesday after the hate sloganeering in Alappuzha by the Popular Front of India (PFI). He decided to react as he realised that the Opposition will not go after communal organisations," added Satheesan.