Kerala: PC George sent to 14-days remand in hate speech case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former MLA and Janapaksham leader P C George, who was arrested for violating the bail conditions in the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.



In the remand report, the police said there were chances of George repeating similar offences if he is granted bail. George's speech was part of a conspiracy and was made with the intention to create enmity

between various communities. The repetition of the speech was made with an ulterior motive and the voice sample needs to be examined. The bail conditions set by the court were publicly violated, the report

added.



George was subjected to medical examination in the police van itself by the staff and his covid test result turned negative following which he was admitted to Poojappura district prison. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday had cancelled the bail that was earlier granted to him by the magistrate court in connection with the hate speech he had delivered against the Muslim community during the

Ananthapuri hindu maha sammelanam.



The court in its judgement had said George was granted bail on May 1 on the condition that he should not make and propagate statements which may hurt the sentiments of others. However, he flouted the condition by delivering provocative remarks in his speech at Vennala Sree Mahadeva temple.

The court found that the transcript of the speech produced by the defence lawyer and the footage of the speech produced by the prosecution were matching and the latter portions of George's speech contained highly provocative remarks capable of promoting disharmony, hatred and ill-will between different religious groups. The court cited various statements made by George and said those depicted the members of the Muslim community in a bad light.



"The said speech made by the accused can be considered as a violation of the fourth bail condition as it is such a nature to promote disharmony, hatred and ill-will between persons belonging to the Muslim community and the followers of two other prominent religions of our state, " the judgement said. The court rejected the argument of the defence lawyer that the FIR registered in connection with the speech at Vennala was a violation of the freedom of speech and expression of the accused and ruled that misuse of the concession granted to the accused can be considered as one of the supervening factors that can justify the cancellation of bail.