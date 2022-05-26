Survivor in actor assault case meets CM; Pinarayi assures all steps to ensure her justice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Survivor in the actor sexual assault case exuded confidence that she will get justice after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. In a written memorandum to the Chief Minister, she requested that the probe in the conspiracy case should not be stalled. The chief minister assured that her fears are unfounded and reiterated that justice will be meted out to her.



The survivor raised four demands before the chief minister - lawyers in the case should be questioned, appointment of the public prosecutor in the case should be expedited and those who stole the visuals from the court should be punished.



The actor was accompanied by her husband, and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi. The meeting at the Chief Minister's Office in in the Secretariat lasted for about 15 minutes. The actor met the Chief Minister for the first time ever since the investigation started in 2017.



Later, talking to the media at the hotel near the Secretariat, the survivor said she has complete trust in the assurance given by the Chief Minister. “I expressed my anguish before him. He promised his whole-hearted support. I am extremely happy with his assurance. He spoke to me very positively”, said the survivor.



When the media sought her response regarding the remarks by Left leaders Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Antony Raju and M M Mani against her, she retorted, “I am unable to silence them. They don’t know about the ordeal. Let them say what they want. I had earlier thought of closing the case, but I decided to fight it”.



Meanwhile the Chief Minister said the Left Government had never intervened in the investigation. He apprised the actor about the stand taken by the state government in the assault case, right from day one. He reiterated that the LDF Government will always be with her.



“There would be action against the culprit, even if he is a big shot”, said Pinarayi in a statement. "The survivor said she didn't apache the court because of lapses in investigation. It was done to to get more time for investigation and to get favourable verdict from the High Court on certain matters," she the official statement.



Later, Pinarayi summoned DGP Anil Kant and ADGP (crime branch) Shaik Darvesh Saheb. The Chief Minister issued necessary directives regarding the issues raised by the survivor.