Youth disguised as mechanic lifts KSRTC bus from depot, police later nab him

By Express News Service

The incident took place around 8.30 am when a person, in the guise of examining the vehicle, entered the fast passenger bus parked in the depot and took the bus out of the depot and proceeded to Kochi. Initially, the authorities couldn't realize that it was a stranger who was driving the bus.

But as they noticed something unusual in the manner the bus was being driven, they chased it but couldn't trace it. The staff immediately informed the police which alerted all the police stations to trace the missing bus. As the search was intensified, a police team from Ernakulam North police station spotted the bus near Kaloor and picked up the accused who has been identified as Hareesh Kumar, a native of Manjeri.

Though it’s suspected that the accused is mentally unstable, police have not divulged any details of him. Police said while on the way from Aluva, the bus had collided with several vehicles including four cars . Police have decided to shift the bus to Aluva depot after completing the proceedings.