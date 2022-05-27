STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hate speech: 14-day remand for PC George, sent to jail’s hospital block

In the remand report, the police said there were chances George would repeat the offence if not arrested. 

Published: 27th May 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

PC George being taken to the court after checkup at the General Hospital  in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former MLA and Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George, who was arrested for violating the bail condition in the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. In the remand report, the police said there were chances George would repeat the offence if not arrested. 

George’s speech was part of a conspiracy and was made with an intention to create enmity between communities. The repetition of the speech was done with an ulterior motive and the voice sample needed to be examined. The bail conditions were also violated, the report said. George was lodged in the district jail after he tested negative for Covid.

However, he was later shifted to Poojapura Central Jail on account of his medical condition. He had earlier complained of hypertension and was shifted to the hospital block of the central jail as it has the services of doctors. 

George was arrested by police officers from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday after he surrendered before Palarivattom police in the Vennala hate speech case. From Ernakulam, he was brought to Thiruvananthapuram AR Camp under heavy security. He was then produced before Vanchiyoor court, which sent him to judicial custody.

A local court on May 1 had granted George bail after he was booked under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). The case was registered against the senior politician for his unsavoury remarks against the Muslim community during Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam. One of the bail conditions was that he should not make and propagate statements which may hurt the sentiments of others.

However, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday accepted the government’s plea seeking cancellation of his bail saying that George had flouted the bail condition by making provocative remarks at Vennala Sree Mahadeva temple. The court had found that the transcript of the speech produced by the defence lawyer and the footage produced by the prosecution were matching and the latter portions of George’s speech contained highly provocative remarks capable of promoting disharmony, hatred and ill-will between different religious groups. 

HC BREATHER IN VENNALA HATE SPEECH CASE
Kochi: The High Court on Thursday restrained the police from recording the arrest of P C George in a case registered in connection with the alleged inflammatory remarks he made at a temple festival at Vennala in Kochi. The court also directed the director-general of prosecution to inform it of the purpose the police would achieve by keeping George in custody for interrogation when the videos of both his speeches were available. The court issued the directive when the bail pleas of George came up for hearing. It will hear his anticipatory bail plea in the hate speech case registered by Palarivattom police and the bail plea in Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case on May 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hate speech PC George
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp