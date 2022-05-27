Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) rebels join NCP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The splinter group of Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) led by R Satheesh Kumar has merged with NCP. In an event in Kochi on Wednesday, NCP national president Sharad Pawar welcomed Satheesh and followers to the party. The KC faction split vertically following the death of party chairman Scaria Thomas in March 2021. While one group elected Satheesh, former councillor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation, as chairman, the other group elected hotelier Binoy Joseph.
