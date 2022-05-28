STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Administration of SNDP Yogam: Kerala HC upholds district court order

Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the order of the District Court, Ernakulam, directing framing of a scheme for the administration of the SNDP Yogam in accordance with company law.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the order of the District Court, Ernakulam, directing framing of a scheme for the administration of the SNDP Yogam in accordance with company law. A Division Bench comprising Justice P B Suresh Kumar and Justice C S Sudha issued the order while dismissing an appeal filed by SNDP Yogam hallenging the order.

SNDP Yogam former president C K Vidyasagar welcomed the High Court order saying that it will end the autocratic rule of Vellappally Natesan in the organisation. In a statement, he said the order has blocked the dreams of Natesan and his son to make Yogam their family property. “Vellappally’s plan to persuade the government to bring an ordinance to overcome court order will not materialise,” Vidyasagar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court SNDP Yogam
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp