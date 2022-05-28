Administration of SNDP Yogam: Kerala HC upholds district court order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the order of the District Court, Ernakulam, directing framing of a scheme for the administration of the SNDP Yogam in accordance with company law. A Division Bench comprising Justice P B Suresh Kumar and Justice C S Sudha issued the order while dismissing an appeal filed by SNDP Yogam hallenging the order.

SNDP Yogam former president C K Vidyasagar welcomed the High Court order saying that it will end the autocratic rule of Vellappally Natesan in the organisation. In a statement, he said the order has blocked the dreams of Natesan and his son to make Yogam their family property. “Vellappally’s plan to persuade the government to bring an ordinance to overcome court order will not materialise,” Vidyasagar said.