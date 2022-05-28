Cops set to arrest rape-accused actor Vijay Babu on arrival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s not going to be a smooth return for actor-producer Vijay Babu on May 30 if he flies in to Kochi from Dubai as the city police are all geared up to arrest him with the Kerala High Court not issuing any specific directive on his anticipatory bail plea.

“There is a lookout notice and an arrest warrant against him. He will be arrested. The law permits us to arrest him,” Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju told reporters here on Friday. As the police have made their stand clear, much now depends on the outcome of his anticipatory bail plea which the High Court has posted for hearing on Monday.

There are rumours that Vijay Babu will return to Kochi only if he gets a favourable verdict from the High Court. He definitely fears a 14-day remand period in jail if he is arrested.

Meanwhile, the police have also decided to question a few of his friends who have helped him escape from the law. “We have inputs that a few persons have helped him to remain absconding. After verification of inputs, cases will be registered against them for helping an accused flee the law,” said a police officer.