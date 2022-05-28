Kerala police take boy who raised provocative slogans at PFI rally, father into custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Saturday took into custody the father of the boy who had raised provocative slogans during a rally organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) at Alappuzha a few days back.

A police team from Alappuzha, which had been camping in Kochi to collect the details of the parents of the boy who was seen shouting provocative slogans at the rally sitting on the shoulder of a grown-up, took the boy and his father into custody from their residence at Palluruthy in the morning. Police officials said the boy will be taken for counselling.

Though the police team was camping in Kochi for the last two days after tracing the boy's family to Palluruthy, they couldn't take anyone into custody as the house was found locked. The family returned to the house only on Friday night.

Police said the family had given a statement that they were on an excursion and weren't aware of the case registered in connection with the incident. A tense situation prevailed at the road in front of the boy's house when a group of PFI activists staged a protest against taking his father into custody.