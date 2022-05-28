Out of prison for hate speech, PC George trains guns on Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George, who was released from the Poojappura central prison on Friday, trained his guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan straightaway saying he would give “a befitting reply” to the latter’s comments at Thrikkakara on Saturday. Without naming anyone, the CM had said on Thursday that facilitating communalism was “this gentleman’s style”.

The former MLA also took a snipe at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and said “he won’t give any reply to senseless people.” He added that he would work for the BJP candidate’s victory in the byelection. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for violating bail condition in the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case. George termed his arrest a part of Pinarayi’s game plan.

The High Court accepted the bail plea of the veteran leader on Friday on account of his age and health condition. BJP district president V V Rajesh and Janapaksham workers welcomed George as he walked out of the jail.