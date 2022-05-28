STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Out of prison for hate speech, PC George trains guns on Pinarayi

The High Court accepted the bail plea of the veteran leader on Friday on account of his age and health condition.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former legislator P C George leaving Central Jail at Poojapura on Friday after he  was granted bail by the High Court in the controversial speech cases | B P Deepu  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George, who was released from the Poojappura central prison on Friday, trained his guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan straightaway saying he would give “a befitting reply” to the latter’s comments at Thrikkakara on Saturday. Without naming anyone, the CM had said on Thursday that facilitating communalism was “this gentleman’s style”.

The former MLA also took a snipe at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and said “he won’t give any reply to senseless people.” He added that he would work for the BJP candidate’s victory in the byelection. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for violating bail condition in the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case. George termed his arrest a part of Pinarayi’s game plan.

The High Court accepted the bail plea of the veteran leader on Friday on account of his age and health condition. BJP district president V V Rajesh and Janapaksham workers welcomed George as he walked out of the jail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PC George Pinarayi Vijayan hate speech
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp