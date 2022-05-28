STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People will give shock treatment to Pinarayi in Thrikkakara bypoll: AK Antony

None will forget how the CPM has opposed all development programmes which include chasing away tractors, and playing spoilsport when the mechanisation of coir units first began.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader AK Antony

Senior Congress leader AK Antony (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress leader A K Antony, who on Friday was campaigning for his party candidate Uma Thomas in the Thrikkakara bypoll, said the electorate will give a “shock treatment” to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when they go to the polling booths on May 31. 

“The Covid pandemic turned out to be the saviour for the first Pinarayi government and after winning a second term, he has forgotten the people who are suffering on all counts. This is the best opportunity for the electorate to give Pinarayi a shock treatment. We are confident that Uma will win with a huge margin as the people are really disappointed in giving a second term to Pinarayi,” said Antony.

He said that the biggest joke that’s going around is “the CPM is talking about development”. “They have no moral right to speak of development as every major project that you see in Kochi is the baby of the Congress-led UDF. None will forget how the CPM has opposed all development programmes which include chasing away tractors, and playing spoilsport when the mechanisation of coir units first began. Then they destroyed computers when they were first introduced and today they speak as if they are the ones who are pro-development,” said Antony. 

Comments

