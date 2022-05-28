Release of convicts including Manichan: Governor Khan returns file seeking clarity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has returned the state government’s recommendation to release 33 convicts, including Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy case convict Manichan, seeking more clarity on different aspects. The file has been pending with the Governor for sometime.

It’s learnt that the Governor wants more procedural and technical details from the government regarding the release of convicts, especially Manichan. Sources said initially the official panel had proposed to release more than 50 convicts, but later the cabinet cut it short to 33. It’s learnt that the Governor sought clarity on this aspect.

“Also it’s not clear whether the state government, while recommending to release the 33 convicts, has complied with the guidelines issued in 2018 based on the High Court directives. The Governor sought clarity on these procedural aspects,” said sources. It’s learnt that the Governor has not signed two other ordinances, promulgation of which were recommended by the cabinet.

It was about two weeks ago that the state cabinet decided to release 33 convicts - including Chandran alias Manichan, who was convicted for the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy that killed 31 people in 2000 - lodged in various prisons across the state.