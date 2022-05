By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A Parapanangadi native is among the seven soldiers who died in an accident in Ladakh on Friday. The soldier is Muhammad Shaijal, 41, son of Thacholy Koyakutty. A group of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif around 9 am on Friday.

About 25 km from Thoisa, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river. Shaijal is survived by wife Rahmath and children Fathima Sanha, Thansil, and Fathima Mahasa.