Speed up passage of women’s quota bill: Resolution

The first National Women Legislators’ Conference organised by the state legislative assembly concluded on Friday with a resolution to speed up the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

State Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu moved the ‘Thiruvananthapuram Declaration’ on the bill. 

The resolution called upon all political organisations, Union government and parliamentarians to take immediate steps for the passage of the long-standing bill. “The first woman legislators’ conference would like to assert unequivocally that the time is long past to rectify the injustice being done to half of Indian earth and half of Indian sky,” said the resolution.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008 seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies. The minister pointed out that the bill could not be passed due to opposition from regional parties. Though the political parties were in support of the reservation and they had included it in their election manifestoes, the bill was opposed in parliament, she said.

